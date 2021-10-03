1 injured in drive-by shooting in Lauderdale

Police are investigating a drive-by shooting that left a female victim injured early Sunday morning in Lauderdale, Minnesota.

According to St. Anthony Police, at about 1:22 a.m., officers responded to 2520 Larpenteur Avenue on a report of a female who was shot in the leg while standing in the parking lot.

Officials say a large gathering was concluding and attendees were in the parking lot. During that time, multiple gunshots were fired from at least one vehicle in the direction of the parking lot.

The female victim was transported to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the police department at 612-782-3350 during business hours or through Ramsey County Dispatch at 651-767-0648.