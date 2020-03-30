1 hospitalized, 1 in custody after stabbing at hotel in Blaine, Minnesota

One person is hospitalized and another is in custody after a stabbing at a hotel in Blaine, Minnesota Sunday night.

Around 11:45 p.m., three men got into a fight at Asteria Inn and Suites on the 9400 block of Baltimore Street, according to Blaine Police Department spokesperson Capt. Mark Boerboom. One man was stabbed during the fight.

Officers arrived and located the victim, a 42-year-old Robbinsdale man, with multiple stab wounds.

The victim was taken to a local hospital, where he underwent emergency surgery. He is currently in stable condition.

A suspect, a 32-year-old Anoka man, was taken into custody and booked into the Anoka County Jail for probable cause second-degree assault.

The stabbing remains under investigation.