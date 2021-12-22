1 found dead after house fire near Detroit Lakes

One person was found dead after a home near Detroit Lakes collapsed during a fire early Wednesday morning.

The Becker County Sheriff’s Office said at 2:12 p.m., they received a report of a house fire in Rochert. When first responders arrived on the scene, they found the house had already collapsed due to extensive fire damage.

The Minnesota State Fire Marshal’s Office responded to assist the other fire departments at the scene.

Investigators located a victim inside the collapsed structure.

No additional information is being released until officials positively identify the victim and notify their family.

The fire remains under investigation.