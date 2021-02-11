1 found dead after fire in Seward neighborhood of Minneapolis

article

One person was found dead by firefighters and another was treated for injuries after a fire in the Seward neighborhood of Minneapolis Thursday afternoon.

According to the Minneapolis Fire Department, around 3:20 p.m. crews responded to the home on the 2500 block of 24th Street East where they were able to knock down the bulk of the fire.

Inside, they found a man on the second floor, who was treated by EMS for minor injuries. Crews found another man on the first floor, who was pronounced dead.

The fire was cleared just before 4 p.m.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.