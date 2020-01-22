1 death, 369 failed calls reported during 911 disruption in southern Minnesota

Authorities are investigating a disruption that resulted in hundreds of failed 911 calls in parts of southern Minnesota. Thursday, officials added that a death occured during the outage as well.

According to the Goodhue County Sheriff's Office, the issue began at about 8:52 p.m. on Jan. 19, affecting at least nine dispatch centers. Because of the disruption, 369 calls to 911 failed to reach dispatch centers in Dodge, Freeborn, Goodhue, Mower, Olmsted, Rice, Steele, Wabasha and Winona counties.

According to Minnesota Emergency Communication Networks Public Information Officer Amber Schindeldecker, one death occured in Winona County during the 911 outage.

Officials said CenturyLink, the state's 911 service provider, is also investigating the disruption. The company believes that a connection between a 911 router in Rochester was impacted, but CenturyLink is still looking into it.

The disruption was officially resolved by 1 a.m. Jan. 20.