1 dead after shots break out at outdoor gathering in north Minneapolis
MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - A man died after shots broke out following a dispute at an outdoor gathering in north Minneapolis, according to Minneapolis police spokesman John Elder.
Elder says the shooting happened around 8:57 p.m. near the intersection of Plymouth Avenue N and Knox Avenue N.
When officers arrived they found a man in grave condition from a gunshot injury. Attempts to revive him were unsuccessful and he died at the scene. No one else was else injured from the shooting.
People at the scene told a FOX 9 crew that people were gathering after a funeral when the shooting happened.
The Hennepin County Medical Examiner will identify the victim at a later date.
This marks the 42nd homicide of the year.