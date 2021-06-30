1 dead after shots break out at outdoor gathering in north Minneapolis

article

A man died after shots broke out following a dispute at an outdoor gathering in north Minneapolis, according to Minneapolis police spokesman John Elder.

Elder says the shooting happened around 8:57 p.m. near the intersection of Plymouth Avenue N and Knox Avenue N.

When officers arrived they found a man in grave condition from a gunshot injury. Attempts to revive him were unsuccessful and he died at the scene. No one else was else injured from the shooting.

People at the scene told a FOX 9 crew that people were gathering after a funeral when the shooting happened.

The Hennepin County Medical Examiner will identify the victim at a later date.

This marks the 42nd homicide of the year.