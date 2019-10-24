1 dead, 2 injured in crash near Ashland, Wisconsin
ASHLAND, Wis. (FOX 9) - One person died in a crash near Ashland, Wisconsin on U.S. Highway 2, according to Wisconsin State Patrol.
The crash happened Thursday around 11:40 a.m. on Highway 2 and Alder Street. A Ford F-150 had been heading westbound on Highway 2 when it went into the eastbound lane and hit a Chevrolet Malibu in a head-on collision.
The 40-year-old driver of the Malibu was flown by helicopter to a hospital, where he later died.
A 63-year-old passenger in the Malibu and the 18-year-old driver of the F-150 were also injured, but not seriously.
The crash is still under investigation.