1 dead, 1 in custody after stabbing in Minneapolis' Loring Park neighborhood
MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - A man is dead and another is in custody after a stabbing in the Loring Park neighborhood of Minneapolis Thursday morning.
Minneapolis Police Department spokesperson John Elder said officers responded to the 300 block of Oak Grove Street around 6:15 a.m. where they found a man on the upper floor of the building who had what appeared to "straight edge weapon wounds." He was unresponsive and had no pulse.
Officers attempted life-saving measures, but the victim died at the hospital.
One man was taken into custody. A weapon was recovered at the scene.
The incident remains under investigation.
Advertisement