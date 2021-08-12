1 dead, 1 in custody after stabbing in Minneapolis' Loring Park neighborhood

A man is dead and another is in custody after a stabbing in the Loring Park neighborhood of Minneapolis Thursday morning.

Minneapolis Police Department spokesperson John Elder said officers responded to the 300 block of Oak Grove Street around 6:15 a.m. where they found a man on the upper floor of the building who had what appeared to "straight edge weapon wounds." He was unresponsive and had no pulse.

Officers attempted life-saving measures, but the victim died at the hospital.

One man was taken into custody. A weapon was recovered at the scene.

The incident remains under investigation.