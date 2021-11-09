1 critically injured in Minneapolis house fire

article

Authorities are investigating a fire that left one man critically injured Monday night in Minneapolis.

According to the fire department, at 8:57 p.m., crews responded to a fire seen from the front door of a home on the 3100 block of Russell Avenue North.

Fire crews rescued one victim out of a window on the first floor by breaking the window and pulling him out. Authorities provided aid to the victim until another ambulance arrived on scene. The man was transported to a hospital in critical condition, suffering from smoke inhalation and burn injuries.

Crews were able to extinguish the fire. No other injuries were reported.

Advertisement

The cause of the fire is under investigation.