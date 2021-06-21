Biden administration cancels $500M of student loan debt: This is who qualifies

article

The U.S. Department of Education, under the direction of President Joe Biden, recently announced that the 18,000 students who were defrauded by ITT Technical Institute will have their student loans forgiven. In total, over $500 million worth of student debt was forgiven, amounting to an average of nearly $28,000 per borrower.

The move is part of the borrower defense program , which offers loan repayment forgiveness for students who feel they were misled by an institution of higher education. The Biden administration has canceled $1.5 billion worth of student loans for approximately 90,000 borrowers under this program so far.

The former ITT students said that the for-profit institute, which closed in 2016, made false claims about employment prospects, as well as the ability to transfer credits. The Department of Education found that the institute misrepresented the earning potential a degree from ITT would grant them; in reality, ITT graduates said that including their tenure on a resume made it harder to gain employment.

"Many of these borrowers have waited a long time for relief, and we need to work swiftly to render decisions for those whose claims are still pending," Education Secretary Miguel Cardona said in a statement. "This work also emphasizes the need for ongoing accountability so that institutions will never be able to commit this kind of widespread deception again."

