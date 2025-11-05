Minneapolis voters break municipal election record with over 147K ballots cast

The Brief Minneapolis saw a record-breaking voter turnout in the 2025 municipal election, with more than 147,000 ballots cast. Residents voted for city council members and the city's next mayor, though the mayoral race is heading to a second round of rank choice voting. Final election results will be certified on Monday, Nov. 10.



Record voter turnout

By the numbers:

Unofficial results indicate that 147,702 voters, representing 55% of registered voters, cast their ballots for the municipal election. This breaks the previous record of 54% turnout set in 2021 when 145,337 voters participated.

Minneapolis has consistently shown high voter turnout in off-cycle elections. In 2021, it was one of only two cities with over 50% turnout, alongside Seattle, according to a press release.

"This year’s record-breaking turnout is something our entire City can be proud of," Katie Smith, Director of Elections and Voter Services, said in a statement. "It’s a reflection of the incredible dedication of our voters and the 1,900 election workers who made Election Day run so smoothly."

What was on the ballot?

The backstory:

Voters in Minneapolis went to the polls on Tuesday to cast their ballots for mayor and city council members.

In the race for Minneapolis City Council, three new members were elected, but Ward 5 was too close to call, and is going to a second round of rank choice voting on Wednesday.

The Minneapolis mayoral race is also heading to the next round of ranked choice voting. While Frey had the most first choice votes, at 43%, he fell short of the majority needed to win in the first round. Challenger Omar Fateh fell closely behind with 32% of votes.

Ballot counting will resume at 9 a.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 5.

Certifying the results

What's next:

The City Council, acting as the Municipal Canvassing Board, will certify the final results at a meeting on Monday, Nov. 10.

Election results will be available on the City’s elections website, with ranked choice results being counted and posted as they are completed.