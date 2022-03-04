Weekend storms ahead for much of Minnesota

A dynamic storm system will bring multiple rounds of different precipitation to the Twin Cities area beginning Friday night and lasting through Sunday morning.

Winter weather advisories and winter storm warnings have also been issued for parts of central and northern Minnesota and Wisconsin. This is where we expect freezing rain and snow to create slick road conditions.

There's the potential for strong thunderstorms Saturday afternoon and evening in southeast Minnesota, with main concerns being hail and wind.

The storm system departs Saturday night into Sunday, and it will usher in colder temperatures which will switch all forms of precipitation to snow.

Advertisement

Little snow accumulation is expected for Sunday morning. Sunday we will dry out with a cloudy sky with highs slightly below average.