Wednesday first subzero morning of season for Twin Cities

article

Wednesday was the coldest morning of the season so far with temperatures dropping as low as seven degrees below zero up in the Twin Cities and 22 below in northern Minnesota.

The first subzero morning of the season for the Twin Cities came roughly two weeks behind the 30-year average, but pretty much dead center on when it has occurred over the last few years. The Twin Cities averages around 20 subzero calendar days each season.

Temperatures are going to struggle to make it above zero on Wednesday. Parts of northwestern Minnesota will see subzero highs, but highs in the metro should get into the single digits.

Dayplanner for Wednesday, Dec. 29. (FOX 9)

A quick warmup is in the forecast going into Thursday with seasonable highs in the lower 20s returning and possible light snow north of Interstate 94. We’ll slide through the day on Friday, then it becomes brutally cold over the weekend with a high of one below on New Year’s Day.

On Sunday, expect to wake up to temperatures far below zero. However, temps will rebound a bit Sunday afternoon.

Low temperatures

Detroit Lakes: -22 degrees

Bemidji: -21 degrees

Alexandria: -19 degrees

Morris: -17 degrees

Brainerd: -16 degrees

Willmar: -13 degrees

International Falls: -13 degrees

Maple Grove: -10 degrees

Coon Rapids: -10 degrees

Eden Prairie: -9 degrees

Apple Valley: -9 degrees

Robbinsdale: -8 degrees

Roseville: -7 degrees

Minneapolis: -6 degrees

Advertisement

Get the FOX 9 Weather App to stay up to date on the winter weather with the latest temperatures, snow totals, forecasts and school closings 24/7 customized for your current location and favorite locations: fox9.com/apps