NeeDoh hunting: What is behind the craze?

The Brief The NeeDoh toy craze is back, and shoppers flooded the General Store in Minnetonka on Monday for their newest shipment. NeeDoh's are squishy toys that aim to help relieve stress and are specialized for kids with disabilities. The General Store's latest shipment was 1,000 toys in 25 different styles.



They’ve been around for decades, but there is suddenly a new craze for NeeDoh toys.

Monday, the General Store in Minnetonka was the place to be as the store got a fresh shipment of NeeDoh toys. FOX 9 photojournalist Greg Kellogg was there as shoppers lived the excitement of buying the newest craze.

What are NeeDoh toys?

What we know:

NeeDoh’s are the latest in-demand toy, a stress-relieving sensory toy for kids and adults. Customers lined up outside the General Store in Minnetonka to collect the virally squishy collectibles after they got a brand new shipment.

"We like playing with them and stuff. It just feels good on your hands," one child said.

"It’s a sensory thing for most kids," a mother at the store said.

"They were popular in 2020 and then stress toys weren’t popular for a while, now they’re popular."

"My daughter has some disabilities, so they really help her focus more in class. We own tons already," a shopper said.

General Store sells NeeDoh Toys

What you can do:

The General Store has 25 different styles and more than 1,000 toys that were for sale as of Monday. Store workers said they got in Easter-style shipment in January, and they immediately sold out.

"We’ve sold NeeDoh for 10 years maybe. The Easter ones flew out of here, when we put them out in January they were gone. This is our first order that we’ve gotten in since January," Liz Mugford with the General Store said.