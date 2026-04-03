Good Friday pilgrimage stops at Minneapolis shooting sites, George Floyd Square

The Brief Dozens gathered Friday for a pilgrimage to the sites of recent deadly shootings in Minneapolis. Speakers drew parallels between these deaths and the crucifixion of Jesus Christ. The pilgrimage ended at the site where federal agents shot and killed Alex Pretti on Jan. 24.



Community members marked Good Friday by visiting the locations of what they called modern-day crucifixions.

Pilgrimage traces sites of deadly shootings, George Floyd’s murder

What we know:

The pilgrimage began at the "Say Their Names" cemetery near George Floyd Square, then moved to the site where George Floyd was murdered by a Minneapolis police officer in May 2020.

The group continued to the intersection in south Minneapolis where an ICE agent shot and killed Renee Good in January. After making a couple more stops, their journey ended at 26th and Nicollet, near where federal agents shot and killed Alex Pretti, also in January.

What they're saying:

Participants said the pilgrimage was meant to draw connections between the deaths in Minneapolis and the crucifixion of Jesus Christ 2,000 years ago.

"They invited all these folks to take a pilgrimage to sites of what they call crucifixion akin to Jesus’ crucifixion," said Marsha Howard, a participant. "We think of the connection between Christ and the folks who have been victims of summary execution."

Organizers and participants said sharing these stories raises awareness and helps others understand the impact of these deaths.

"The more ways that we tell our stories the more awareness is getting out there, the more knowledge that people want to gain – it gives people [a chance] to live through an experience without necessarily being there," said Mileesha Smith, another participant.

The event lasted a few hours and wrapped up around 3:00 p.m.