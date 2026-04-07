Minnesota doctors highlight safety risks as e-bike injuries climb

The Brief Doctors at Gillette Children’s and Regions Hospital are warning families about a sharp rise in e-bike and e-scooter injuries, including in children and teens. Health leaders urge families to use helmets, supervise young riders and follow age guidelines. Since 2023, e-bike injury admissions have jumped by 800% at Regions Emergency Department.



As warmer weather arrives, doctors at Gillette Children’s and Regions Hospital are urging families to focus on safety when riding e-bikes and e-scooters.

E-bike safety concerns

The backstory:

At a press conference Tuesday, providers from Gillette and Regions Hospital said they want to raise awareness about e-bike and e-scooter safety, as they’re seeing more patients with serious injuries, including traumatic brain injuries, broken bones and spinal cord damage.

Medical teams say many of the injuries they see are preventable and recommend wearing properly fitted helmets, understanding how fast the devices can go and making sure kids are using age-appropriate equipment.

By the numbers:

Colleen Wood, a pediatric trauma program manager at Regions Hospital, said the increase in injuries has been "sharp and alarming" in recent years.

Since 2023, e-bike admissions at Regions Emergency Department increased by 800% and e-scooter admissions have risen by 80%. In 2025, nearly one-third of e-bike injuries treated involved children and teens, according to Wood.

"E-bikes and e-scooters are heavier and faster than traditional bikes, and when they're used at high speeds without helmets, supervision, or clear rules, the risk of serious injury rises quickly," Wood explained.

READ MORE: Minnesota e-bike vs e-moto: What parents need to know before summer

In Minnesota, riders must be at least 15 years old to operate an e-bike. Doctors also noted that children and teens may be more at risk because their brains are still developing, which can affect decision-making and risk awareness.

What they're saying:

"These aren't toys, they're motorized vehicles," Wood explained. "Our message today is not about blame. It's not about banning e-bikes or e-scooters. It's about awareness and prevention. Helmets matter. Age-appropriate use matters. Education and supervision matter."

With more riders expected this spring, doctors say taking simple precautions like wearing a helmet can help prevent serious injuries.