Minnesota bill would create crime victims fund

The Brief Minnesota lawmakers are considering legislation to establish a dedicated state fund to provide financial support and services for crime victims. The proposed fund would finance client assistance, support staff, hotel stays, prevention programs, and other victim services. The bill has strong DFL support and some bipartisan backing, with a Republican co-author on the House version.



Lawmakers are debating a proposal that could give crime victims more support through a dedicated state fund.

Crime victims fund

What we know:

The bill would set up an account specifically for victims of crimes such as sexual assault, domestic violence, child abuse but also general crime. Money from the account could be used for client assistance, support staff for victim services, hotel stays, prevention programs and other related services.

By the numbers:

Some of the funding would come from fines and penalties collected during the sentencing of people convicted of those crimes. Funds could also bedded through general fund transfers.

Where it's at:

The bill is currently making its way through the committee process at the Minnesota legislature. It has strong support from DFL lawmakers, and the House bill has some bipartisan support with a Republican co-author.