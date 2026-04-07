Bob Dylan to perform at Mystic Lake Amphitheater July 6

The Brief Minnesota native and legendary musician Bob Dylan is coming to Mystic Lake Amphitheater on July 6. Tickets for the show will go on sale Friday, April 10. Dylan will be joined by Lucinda Williams and her band, The John Doe Folk Trio.



Minnesota native Bob Dylan is coming to Shakopee for a concert later this summer, officials with the Mystic Lake Amphitheater announced Tuesday.

Bob Dylan sets July 6 show at Mystic Lake

What we know:

Dylan, a Hibbing native and legendary musician, will host a show at the Mystic Lake Amphitheater at 7 p.m. on July 6. Joining him will be Lucinda Wiliams and her band, The John Doe Folk Trio.

Tickets for the show will go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday, April 10 at Live Nation’s web site.

The performance will mark Dylan’s first show in Minnesota since making a stop at the Mayo Civic Center in Rochester in 2024, which was part of the "Rough and Rowdy Ways" Tour.

Mystic Lake Amphitheater summer schedule

Timeline:

Dylan is one of many shows planned for the Mystic Lake Amphitheater this summer.

Here’s a quick look at some of the big names coming to Shakopee: