Dense fog moves into Twin Cities, slows down morning commute

article

The Brief Dense fog settled across the Twin Cities Monday morning, reducing visibility and slowing down the morning commute. A dense fog advisory is in effect through at least 10 a.m. Monday for central and southern Minnesota. The fog will slowly fade through the morning for patchy afternoon sunshine.



Dense fog settled across the Twin Cities Monday morning, reducing visibility and slowing down the morning commute. The National Weather Service says visibility is down to a quarter-mile or less, and is advising people to drive with caution.

Dense fog advisory

Local perspective:

A dense fog advisory is in effect through at least 10 a.m. Monday for central and southern Minnesota. The fog will slowly fade through the morning for patchy afternoon sunshine.

READ MORE: Full Monday forecast

Live weather cameras

Dig deeper:

Get a live look at the fog Monday morning from FOX 9's livestreaming weather cameras in downtown Minneapolis and St. Paul and around the Twin Cities metro.

IDS Center - Minneapolis (East)

Loading Player...

IDS Center - Minneapolis (West)

Loading Player...

St. Paul Skyline

Loading Player...

CHS Field

Loading Player...

White Bear Lake

Loading Player...

Eden Prairie

Loading Player...