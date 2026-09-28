Dense fog moves into Twin Cities, slows down morning commute
MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - Dense fog settled across the Twin Cities Monday morning, reducing visibility and slowing down the morning commute. The National Weather Service says visibility is down to a quarter-mile or less, and is advising people to drive with caution.
Dense fog advisory
Local perspective:
A dense fog advisory is in effect through at least 10 a.m. Monday for central and southern Minnesota. The fog will slowly fade through the morning for patchy afternoon sunshine.
READ MORE: Full Monday forecast
Live weather cameras
Dig deeper:
Get a live look at the fog Monday morning from FOX 9's livestreaming weather cameras in downtown Minneapolis and St. Paul and around the Twin Cities metro.
IDS Center - Minneapolis (East)
IDS Center - Minneapolis (West)
St. Paul Skyline
CHS Field
White Bear Lake
Eden Prairie
The Source: Information in this story comes from FOX 9 meteorologists and the National Weather Service.