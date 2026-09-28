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Dense fog moves into Twin Cities, slows down morning commute

By
FOX 9
Weather
Published September 28, 2026 8:54 AM CDT
Published September 28, 2026 8:54 AM CDT
article

Dense fog as seen from the FOX 9 camera on the IDS Center in downtown Minneapolis on Monday, Sept. 28.  (Supplied)

The Brief

    • Dense fog settled across the Twin Cities Monday morning, reducing visibility and slowing down the morning commute.
    • A dense fog advisory is in effect through at least 10 a.m. Monday for central and southern Minnesota.
    • The fog will slowly fade through the morning for patchy afternoon sunshine.

MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - Dense fog settled across the Twin Cities Monday morning, reducing visibility and slowing down the morning commute. The National Weather Service says visibility is down to a quarter-mile or less, and is advising people to drive with caution. 

Dense fog advisory

Local perspective:

A dense fog advisory is in effect through at least 10 a.m. Monday for central and southern Minnesota. The fog will slowly fade through the morning for patchy afternoon sunshine. 

READ MORE: Full Monday forecast

Live weather cameras 

Dig deeper:

Get a live look at the fog Monday morning from FOX 9's livestreaming weather cameras in downtown Minneapolis and St. Paul and around the Twin Cities metro. 

IDS Center - Minneapolis (East)

IDS Center - Minneapolis (West)

St. Paul Skyline

CHS Field 

White Bear Lake

Eden Prairie 

The Source: Information in this story comes from FOX 9 meteorologists and the National Weather Service. 

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