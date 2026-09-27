St. Paul city council members call for release of Mayor Her’s full conduct report

The Brief Several St. Paul city council members have released statements after St. Paul Police Chief Axel Henry filed a lawsuit against Mayor Kaohly Her accusing her of sexual harassment and retaliation. The council members are calling for the release of the full report into the city’s investigation. The city had released a summary earlier this month showing the outside law firm’s results did not substantiate the sexual harassment or retaliation claims but did find the mayor engaged in inappropriate, offensive behavior.



The scandal at St. Paul City Hall between Mayor Kaohly Her and Police Chief Axel Henry is leading to more questions than answers at this point.

Since Henry’s lawsuit against Her called for the release of the full report, two city council members have also responded to the situation publicly, both calling for transparency and the release of the full report detailing the city’s investigation.

HR investigation

The backstory:

Chief Henry had filed a formal complaint against Mayor Her to the city in the spring alleging misconduct. The investigation was into allegations that Her made inappropriate and sexual comments involving Henry and other city employees.

In July, a workplace conduct investigation into Mayor Her came to light. The City of St. Paul had hired an outside law firm to conduct the investigation.

That independent investigation was completed on Sept. 14. Then the city announced a summary saying results did not substantiate claims of sexual harassment or retaliation against any city employee but did find the mayor engaged in inappropriate behavior.

Police chief sues mayor

The lawsuit:

On Wednesday, Henry filed a lawsuit against Her accusing the mayor of sexual harassment, including unwanted physical contact, sexual innuendos, creating offensive content, and retaliation.

Henry’s attorney, Chris Madel sent FOX 9 this statement:

"Axel Henry is an honorable man and a dedicated public servant. He didn't come forward for attention or advantage — he came forward because what happened was wrong and needed to be reported. We look forward to proving our allegations in a court of law, where all evidence, not some sanitized summary written by the City about itself, can finally be heard."

The other side:

Her appeared at a public event since the lawsuit had been filed but did not address it.

FOX 9 also confirmed the mayor’s security detail had been switched over to the Ramsey County Sheriff’s Office. A spokesperson for the St. Paul Police Departments says the agency had not been asked to drive the mayor since Sept. 8.

In response to a FOX 9 inquiry, a mayor spokesperson said:

"An independent investigation did not substantiate claims of sexual harassment or retaliation against any city employee. The Mayor will continue to lead Saint Paul and follow the recommendations of the report. Beyond that, the City of Saint Paul doesn’t comment on active litigation."

What they're saying:

Ward 3 council member Saura Jost says the allegations "should be taken seriously" while calling for transparency.

Ward 4 council member Molly Coleman also released a statement calling the allegations "deeply troubling." Coleman adds, "The full report from Resolute Law must be released."

After allegations and the workplace conduct investigation came to light in July, Ward 6 city council member Nelsie Yang declined to comment on the matter.

FOX 9 has reached out to the remaining city council members for statements.