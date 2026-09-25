Wisconsin fraternity hazing tip leads police to find 30 men in hot basement, some injured

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The Brief Police are investigating a possible hazing incident at Alpha Epsilon Pi fraternity, an unrecognized and unaccredited student organization at the University of Wisconsin-Madison. Police responded to an anonymous tip and located 30 men partially clothed in a hot basement. Some of the men had injuries consistent with being physically assaulted. Two 20-year-old men were arrested for hazing and disorderly conduct.



Two men were arrested after Madison police investigating a hazing tip found around 30 partially clothed men, several with visible injuries, in the basement of an unrecognized fraternity near the University of Wisconsin-Madison.

Fraternity hazing investigation

What we know:

Madison police responded around 8:20 p.m. Wednesday to the Alpha Epsilon Pi fraternity on the 100 block of Langdon Street after receiving an anonymous tip about an event.

Inside the basement, officers found 30 partially clothed men covered in food, condiments and other liquids, according to police.

Several of the men had visible injuries that police said were consistent with being physically assaulted. Officers also found the thermostat set to 81 degrees, creating what police described as hot and humid conditions. Police said the majority of the men were 18 years old.

Police declared the event unlawful and escorted everyone outside. Officers checked the pledges for injuries and signs of incapacitation. The fraternity's president and vice president were also onsite and spoke to police.

Two 20-year-old men were arrested for hazing and disorderly conduct and were taken to the Dane County Jail, according to police.

What we don't know:

Police did not say how long the men had been in the basement or the extent of the injuries.

Anyone with information about the incident or who may have been involved is asked to contact Madison Crime Stoppers.

Fraternity not recognized by UW-Madison

What they're saying:

UW–Madison said Alpha Epsilon Pi fraternity is not a recognized student organization and its status with the university was terminated in 2015. However, the fraternity continues to be recognized by its national organization and is legally allowed to operate as a chapter unaffiliated with UW–Madison.

"The Office of Student Conduct and Community Standards and the Office of Fraternity and Sorority Life met with national Alpha Epsilon Pi Fraternity (AEPi) officials today to review the incident and discuss follow-up actions. The national chapter is cooperating with university efforts," the university wrote in a statement. "The Office of Student Assistance and Support and University Health Services are providing student support as needed."

What's next:

Police said the investigation is ongoing.