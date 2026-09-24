Wayzata restaurant Maggie's reopens after Gordon Ramsay visit

The Brief Maggie's Family Restaurant in Wayzata is unveiling a new look on Sept. 24, and wants patrons to come check it out. The restaurant has served the community for 47 years and is introducing menu changes while keeping its original menu for now. Gordon Ramsay, a professional chef and TV personality, has reportedly been at several Twin Cities restaurants in recent weeks, including Maggie's, to give them a revival.



Beloved restaurant Maggie's in Wayzata is turning a new page Thursday — and they want you to be part of it.

A new chapter for a community staple

What we know:

Maggie's Family Restaurant is inviting customers to come see its new look on Sept. 24. The restaurant, which has been part of the community for 47 years, is making changes to both its space and its menu — but at a pace that feels right for the team behind it.

Officials with Maggie's announced the restaurant would be closed from Sept. 18-22. It's reportedly one of several Twin Cities restaurants getting a new look from professional chef and TV personality Gordon Ramsay.

What's changing — and what's staying the same

Why you should care:

The restaurant is introducing new menu items alongside its existing offerings. For now, the original menu stays put, giving longtime regulars a chance to ease into the changes without losing the meals, pizzas and traditions they've come to love. According to the restaurant, the goal is to learn, improve and introduce a few new ideas while continuing to create a space that feels like home.

For the team at Maggie's, the past 47 years have been about more than food. Familiar faces, comfort meals, celebrations and customers who have become friends are all part of what has made the restaurant what it is today.

What they're saying:

The restaurant shared a message of gratitude for everyone who has walked through its doors over the years. "Thank you for your patience, your encouragement, and your continued support! We are incredibly grateful for every person who has walked through our doors, shared a meal with us, a story with us, celebrated with us and helped make Maggie's what it is today!"

What we don't know:

It's not yet clear which specific menu items are being added or what other changes are planned beyond the new look revealed on Sept. 24.

Pizza Factory North St. Paul reopens

Big picture view:

Ramsay is reportedly making the rounds at some Twin Cities restaurants, filming for upcoming shows. He was at The Lake Cafe in Big Lake reportedly filming for "Kitchen Nightmares." He was also reportedly filming at The Pizza Factory in North St. Paul, and visited Spoon and Stable, a popular spot in Minneapolis.

The Spoon and Stable visit was to visit Chef Gavin Kaysen, who shared on Instagram that he once worked in one of Ramsay's restaurants in London. However, after running into a visa issue, Ramsay set him up with another job working for famous chef Marco Pierre White.

Ramsay apparently sat for a meal at Spoon and Stable, and responded to Kaysen's post, writing: "Delicious dinner @gavinkaysen, congrats my man, great job."