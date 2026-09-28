Minnesota weather: Dense morning fog fades for a mild Monday

The Brief Dense morning fog in central and southern Minnesota will clear for patchy afternoon sunshine. The Twin Cities metro daytime high is 70 degrees, with widespread 60s across the state. Rain moves into the metro around midday Tuesday, with locally heavy rain possible.



A foggy start gives way to a mild Monday with patchy afternoon sunshine across Minnesota.

Monday’s forecast in Minnesota

What to expect:

A dense fog advisory is in effect through at least 10 a.m. Monday for central and southern Minnesota. The fog will slowly fade through the morning for patchy afternoon sunshine.

Temperatures reach the 60s across much of Minnesota, with the Twin Cities topping out around 70 degrees. Southerly winds remain light at 5 to 10 mph.

Rain showers are possible across northwestern Minnesota on Monday ahead of widespread rain chances on Tuesday.

Monday night stays fairly cloudy and mild, with overnight lows well above average in the upper 50s and low 60s.

WATCH: Live weather cameras from downtown Minneapolis

(FOX 9)

Extended Minnesota weather forecast

Rain chances:

Tuesday turns gray and wet as the next wave of rain moves into western Minnesota and pushes east. The rain will likely reach the Twin Cities metro around the lunch hour and continue into the evening, with locally heavy rain possible at times.

The rain could linger into the first half of Wednesday before gradually clearing, though cloudy conditions will stick around.

What's next:

Temperatures cool into the mid-60s Thursday as some brighter conditions return. A stretch of sunshine and highs in the low to middle 60s follows into the weekend.

Here’s a look at your seven-day forecast:

(FOX 9)