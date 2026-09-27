Albert Lea High School vandalism caused up to $25K in damage: police

Image 1 of 8 ▼ Baby oil was spread on the floor and walls inside Albert Lea High School. (Albert Lea Area Schools) From: Supplied

The Brief Albert Lea police say officers and school officials have interviewed more than 30 students while investigating vandalism at the high school. Police are investigating vandalism at Albert Lea High School that caused an estimated $10,000 to $25,000 in damage. Police say possible criminal charges are being discussed with the Freeborn County Attorney's Office.



Police now say vandalism at Albert Lea High School caused damage that could cost the school upwards of $25,000 to clean up.

Albert Lea vandalism

The backstory:

In an update last week, Albert Lea police say they are continuing their investigation into an act of vandalism at the school.

Police said they discovered extensive vandalism inside and outside Albert Lea High School early Sept. 21. An officer discovered the vandalism after noticing a door to Albert Lea High School propped open shortly after midnight.

Damage included spray paint, paintballs, and eggs on the exterior of the building, debris strewn across walkways, and overturned furniture, trash and food on the ground inside the school. Police also said there was a liquid later identified as baby oil spread across the floors in the building. Due to the vandalism, Albert Lea classes were moved online on Monday and over 50 staff members had to assist with the cleanup.

Dig deeper:

School officials said they were using surveillance cameras "to identify offenders."

Damage estimates up to $25K

What we know:

In an update last week, police said the damage from the incident is now believed to have cost between $10,000 and $25,000.

Police and school officials have now interview more than 30 students related to the vandalism and officials say they now have "developed a good understanding of what occurred and the individuals believed to be involved."

The department is now working with the county attorney on potential criminal charges related to the incident.

What you can do:

Police say anyone with additional information can contact the school resource officer at the Albert Lea High School main office at 507-379-5340 or by email at aconn@ci.albertlea.mn.us.