Minnesota teacher was serial child predator, but evaded accountability for years

The Brief Despite early reports of sexual abuse and multiple red flags, one of Minnesota’s "most prolific" child predators evaded accountability for years. Aaron Hjermstad sexually abused dozens of young boys while he was a teacher and coach at charter schools in the Twin Cities. The case is detailed in "Minnesota Monster", a new true-crime documentary premiering Sept. 23 on FOX 9, FOX LOCAL and on FOX 9’s YouTube channel.



A new documentary will reveal how a former Twin Cities teacher and coach sexually abused dozens of young boys and avoided full accountability for more than a decade.

Early charges were declined, despite 2015 report

As a former teacher and basketball coach at Excell Academy in Brooklyn Park and Best Academy in Minneapolis, Aaron Hjermstad sexually abused more than 100 young boys. He was also a volunteer coach at Hospitality House.

"We don’t see someone with 100 victims. I’ve never seen that," said Hennepin County prosecutor Dan Allard.

The FOX 9 Investigators tracked Hjermstad’s case for more than two years. While Hjermstad was convicted in 2021 and again in 2025 for sexually abusing young children, prosecutors initially declined to file charges after the first known victim stepped forward in 2015.

Allard, who led the most recent prosecution of Hjermstad, said the initial investigation was handled by a different attorney.

"At the time, there was only this one allegation made by one particular kid – that prosecutor made the choice that they could not prove that case beyond a reasonable doubt," said Allard.

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Dig deeper:

Hjermstad avoided more than criminal charges at the time.

Hospitality House temporarily suspended Hjermstad before reinstating him under the conditions that he not have any more sleepovers with children at his home.

Excell Academy chose not to fire Hjermstad but declined to renew his teaching contract instead. Hjermstad was later hired at Best Academy in Minneapolis, which failed to check his references, according to court records. Hjermstad continued to abuse young boys.

"We need to believe our kids," said the mother of one of the victims. "We need to believe them when they say something.

Harvest Best Academy and Hospitality House are the subject of an ongoing lawsuit brought by a former student who claims the organizations failed to do enough to protect students from Hjermstad.

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What they're saying:

Harvest Best Academy previously issued a statement, saying the charges against Hjermstad were "deeply disturbing" but declined to comment on the pending litigation.

Excell and Hospitality House did not respond to requests for comment.

Minnesota Monster documentary

What's next:

A new FOX 9 documentary highlights key evidence, interviews with victims and the prosecutors who took him down.

The full "Minnesota Monster" documentary airs Wednesday, Sept. 23 at 10:35 p.m. CT on FOX 9 and will be available to stream on FOX9.com, the FOX LOCAL app, and on FOX 9’s YouTube channel.