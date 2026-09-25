Blue Line stalemate: Hennepin County, Met Council leadership at odds over funding

The Brief Debate over more funding for the Blue Line Extension continues, with the Met Council and Hennepin County leadership at odds. The Hennepin County board chair asserted that the Met Council has the money to cover a $224 million funding gap, while the Met Council claimed much of that money is already committed to other products. The project has already been projected to cost more than $3.5 billion.



Debate continues on how to pay for the Blue Line light rail extension, but there is little to no movement on actually funding the project.

Blue Line extension funding debate

What they're saying:

The Hennepin County Board of commissioners and the metropolitan council remain at odds over $224 million dollars needed for development.

County leaders say the Met Council has the funds, but council officials insist those dollars are already committed elsewhere.

"The very direct frustration I have is that this corridor is always treated differently, and worse, than the rest of the region," said Hennepin County Council Chair Irene Fernando. "Every single time. And this is such a clear example of goalposts being moved, the rules changing, and the level of… That will sow so much mistrust, in our community, if we allow this to proceed for much longer."

Dig deeper:

There's been steady pushback from some in the community who are worried about neighbors being displaced to make room for the new track.

If completed, the 13-mile route would connect downtown Minneapolis with the communities of Robbinsdale, Crystal and Brooklyn Park.

The Met Council previously said that if a federal funding agreement is applied for and approved in the next six months, construction could begin in late 2027, with service starting in 2033.