Forest Lake man charged after pounds of cannabis, gold found in home

The Brief A Forest Lake man is charged after authorities say they seized nearly 200 pounds of cannabis flower from his home. The West Metro Drug Task Force began investigating Colbert after receiving a tip about his alleged cannabis operation. Colbert is accused of listing the products for sale on a website and meeting up with customers at a Speedway gas station.



A drug task force uncovered nearly 200 pounds of cannabis flower and a stash of gold inside a Forest Lake man's home after someone told police about his alleged operation running pot from Michigan to Minnesota.

Weed bust in Forest Lake

What we know:

Gregory Colbert is charged with two counts of first-degree possession of drugs for possessing more than 50 kilos of cannabis flower and more than 10 kilos of cannabis concentrate.

Colbert was charged this week via summons after the drug raid late last year in December 2025.

The backstory:

According to the criminal complaint, police began looking into it nearly a year ago after being tipped off by an informant about Colbert's operation.

The informant told authorities that Colbert was selling cannabis products on a website, meeting up with clients at a Speedway gas station, and obtaining his inventory through runs to Michigan.

Local perspective:

The charges allege Colbert kept his products updated via a Google Doc listing and used a Facebook profile under the identity "Greg Steiner."

Authorities say Colbert's number was on the website and also the packaging for the cannabis products.

FOX 9 visited the website on Thursday, which is still up. However, no products remain listed on the site. The linked Google Doc was also empty aside from a line that read "God is good."

The charges state that Colbert is now licensed to sell cannabis in Minnesota.

Forest Lake home raid

Local perspective:

After getting the tip in October 2025, the West Metro Drug Task Force says it monitored Colbert and saw him selling cannabis at the Speedway.

In December, authorities executed a search warrant at Colbert's home where they uncovered nearly 200 pounds of cannabis flower, the charges allege. According to the complaint, along with the flower, authorities also found 8,671 THC vape cartridges, 6,733 pre-rolled cannabis joints, 344 THC edible packages, and 5,200 grams of THC concentrate/wax.

Officials say the total estimated value of the THC products was around $754,000, the charges state.

Big picture view:

Also in the house, the complaint states that authorities found a "large amount of gold coins, gold bars, U.S. currency, and expensive jewelry." The charges state investigators also found items indicating that Colbert was selling cannabis products out of his home, including scales and a computer that was actively displaying his live product menu.