Snow totals: 2.7 inches at MSP Airport plus some ice accumulation

The storm system that moved across Minnesota Sunday brought several inches of snow to the Twin Cities metro, as well as some ice accumulation.

The National Weather Service recorded 2.7 inches of snow at Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport. NWS said many locations also saw up to 0.1 inches of ice accumulation on top of the snow.

FOX 9 Chief Meteorologist Ian Leonard described the snow on the ground as like crème brûlée--fluffy underneath, but hard on top.

More snow is falling up north, where most areas under a Winter Storm Warning. A Blizzard warning is in effect for most of the North Shore.

Snow totals

Carlton: 5.5 inches

Grand Rapids: 5 inches

St. Cloud: 4.5 inches

Virginia: 3 inches

Long Lake: 2.8 inches

MSP Airport: 2.7 inches

Watertown: 2.6 inches

Shakopee: 2.5 inches

Osseo: 2 inches

Chanhassen: 1.6 inches

Eau Claire, Wisconsin: 1.3 inches

Red Wing: 1 inch

