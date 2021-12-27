Expand / Collapse search

Snow totals: 2.7 inches at MSP Airport plus some ice accumulation

By FOX 9 Staff
Published 
Winter Weather
MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - The storm system that moved across Minnesota Sunday brought several inches of snow to the Twin Cities metro, as well as some ice accumulation. 

The National Weather Service recorded 2.7 inches of snow at Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport. NWS said many locations also saw up to 0.1 inches of ice accumulation on top of the snow

Chief Meterologist Ian Leonard and Baxter discuss crème brûlée snow

Sunday's storm left a layer of snow and ice on the ground that FOX 9 Chief Meteorologist Ian Leonard described as being like crème brûlée--hard on top, but fluffy on the bottom.

FOX 9 Chief Meteorologist Ian Leonard described the snow on the ground as like crème brûlée--fluffy underneath, but hard on top. 

More snow is falling up north, where most areas under a Winter Storm Warning. A Blizzard warning is in effect for most of the North Shore. 

Snow totals 

  • Carlton: 5.5 inches
  • Grand Rapids: 5 inches
  • St. Cloud: 4.5 inches
  • Virginia: 3 inches
  • Long Lake: 2.8 inches
  • MSP Airport: 2.7 inches
  • Watertown: 2.6 inches
  • Shakopee: 2.5 inches
  • Osseo: 2 inches
  • Chanhassen: 1.6 inches
  • Eau Claire, Wisconsin: 1.3 inches
  • Red Wing: 1 inch

