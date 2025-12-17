Minnesota weather: Mild Wednesday, windy with falling temps Thursday

The Brief Wednesday is mild with highs in the 30s across much of Minnesota. A few rain showers are possible Wednesday night and into early Thursday morning. Thursday will bring falling temperatures, periods of light snow, and wind gusts up to 40 mph.



A mild Wednesday in Minnesota gives way to evening rain showers ahead of a colder, windier Thursday.

Wednesday's forecast in Minnesota

The forecast:

Morning temperatures will start in the 20s before warming into the mid to upper 30s by evening. The Twin Cities metro area will top out at around 37 degrees.

Skies turn cloudy as the day goes on, and southwest winds of 10–20 mph will make conditions breezier by late afternoon.

Light rain showers are possible Wednesday evening, with a few showers lingering into early Thursday morning. Overnight temperatures hold steady in the 30s.

(FOX 9)

Extended Minnesota weather forecast: Light snow possible

What's next:

Thursday starts mild, but temperatures will fall into the low teens and turn windy with gusts of up to 40 mph. Periods of light snow are possible in the evening.

Friday could see a few flurries with temperatures in the low 20s. Saturday will have occasional passing clouds and highs in the upper 20s, while Sunday is cooler, but comes with more sunshine.

Temperatures warm back into the 30s for the start of next week.

Here’s a look at the seven-day forecast:

(FOX 9)