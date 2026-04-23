Red Flag Warning issued for 29 Minnesota counties due to wildfire risk

The Brief A Red Flag Warning has been issued Thursday for 29 counties in western Minnesota due to dangerous wildfire conditions. The warning covers 29 western Minnesota counties stretching from the Canadian border to near Iowa. Officials warn that fine fuels like grass and small twigs can dry out and ignite easily, urging residents to avoid burning and ensure previous burns are fully extinguished.



A Red Flag Warning has been issued on Thursday for 29 counties across western Minnesota due to wildfire risk.

Red Flag Warning issued

What we know:

A Red Flag Warning has been issued for 29 counties in western Minnesota stretching from the Canadian border to nearly Iowa.

The counties include: Becker, Big Stone, Chippewa, Clay, Clearwater, Douglas, Grant, Kandiyohi, Kittson, Lac Qui Parle, Lincoln, Lyon, Mahnomen, Marshall, Norman, Otter Tail, Pennington, Pipestone, Polk, Pope, Red Lake, Redwood, Renville, Roseau, Stevens, Swift, Traverse, Wilkin, and Yellow Medicine.

Big picture view:

The Red Flag Warning also stretches into the Dakotas and through the Midwest and into the Southwest United States, covering parts of eastern North Dakota, South Dakota, central and western Nebraska, western Kansas, eastern Colorado, western Oklahoma, and all the way down to northwest Texas, and eastern New Mexico.

What the Red Flag Warning means

Why you should care:

The warning means weather conditions are ripe for fires to spread quickly and grow out of control. Typically, the forecast predicts dry conditions, low relative humidity and strong winds.

During Red Flag Warnings, you should avoid burning and check to ensure any recent burns have been completely extinguished.

What they're saying:

"Fine fuels, such as grass and small twigs, can dry out quickly when the relative humidity is so low and wind pick up." said Karen Harrison, DNR wildfire prevention specialist, in a provided statement. "These fine fuels can easily ignite and start a wildfire that spreads quickly."

Storms expected Thursday

What's next:

A cold front moving through will likely trigger scattered showers and thunderstorms. The best chance for storms runs from early afternoon into the evening hours.

The metro and areas to the south are under a level 2 slight risk of severe weather. Much of central and northern Minnesota is under a level 1 marginal risk. The main threats include brief heavy downpours, gusty winds over 60 mph and possible hail. An isolated tornado also can’t be ruled out.

Showers may linger into the evening, but the severe weather threat will likely diminish after sunset. Overnight lows will drop into the 40s.