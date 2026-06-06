Bomb threat forces evacuation at Como Park Zoo in St. Paul; no threat found

The Brief Como Park Zoo & Conservatory was evacuated on Saturday after a bomb threat was reported. St. Paul Police say they promptly responded, searched the grounds and found no threat. The zoo will stay closed for the rest of the day out of an abundance of caution.



Como Park Zoo & Conservatory was evacuated and searched after a bomb threat on Saturday, and will remain closed for the rest of the day out of an abundance of caution despite no threat being found.

Evacuation and police response at Como Park Zoo

Staff at Como Park Zoo & Conservatory say they received a report about a bomb on the grounds earlier in the day and called 911 to report the threat.

St. Paul Police say they then worked with zoo staff to evacuate all guests and nonessential staff, and the animals were secured following safety protocols.

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Law enforcement say they searched the entire property and confirmed there was no threat.

The zoo says it will stay closed for the rest of the day, even though police have given the all clear.

Officials say the zoo will resume normal operations on Sunday, June 7.