National Weather Service confirms 7 tornadoes from Monday’s storms

The Brief The National Weather Service confirmed seven tornadoes from Monday's storms, between southern Minnesota and western Wisconsin. An EF-1 tornado hit the Kenyon/Faribault area. Three EF-1 tornadoes hit Wisconsin.



The Twin Cites were mostly spared from Monday’s severe weather, but parts of Minnesota got the first tornadoes of the spring season.

The National Weather Service confirmed Thursday night that a combined seven tornadoes touched down between southern Minnesota and western Wisconsin.

2 tornadoes in southern Minnesota

What we know:

The National Weather Service says two twisters touched down in southern Minnesota.

There was an EF-0 tornado in East Morristown.

There was an EF-1 tornado in Faribault.

EF-0 tornadoes are listed as having winds of 65 to 85 miles per hour. EF-1 tornadoes are 86 to 110 miles per hour.

A National Weather Service report shows a group of trees sustained damage, an outbuilding lost a roof and wall panels from the storm in East Morristown.

The tornado that hit the Faribault/Kenyon area caused a barn to collapse and damaged a silo.

5 tornadoes in western Wisconsin

What they're saying:

The National Weather Service says five tornadoes hit western Wisconsin.

An EF-1 hit near Mondovi, Wis.

An EF-1 hit near Cleghorn, Wis.

An EF-1 hit near Fairchild, Wis.

An EF-0 hit near Foster, Wis.

An EF-0 hit near Augusta, Wis.

Dig deeper:

The National Weather Service says there was damage to roofs and windows at houses on the northeast part of Mondovi near a golf course with an uprooted trees just to the northeast of town. The tornado tracked northeast into Eau Claire County, with snapped trees initially and then large branches before it dissipated.

In Cleghorn, a pole barn was destroyed with parts of the barn in nearby trees and the field across the street. As the tornado traveled mainly east additional trees were uprooted and trunks snapped before it dissipated.

The Foster tornado was very short with large branches broken. Aerial imagery showed the short duration of this path with localized tree damage in a small line.

The Augusta tornado was short-lived and moved across County Road RR. It took part of the roof off of a barn. Several trees were broken before it dissipated.

The Fairchild tornado was also short-lived, moving mostly along County Road M. It took part of the roof off of an outbuilding at a farm. Some shingles were also torn off the roofs of houses. Several hundred trees were broken before it dissipated just east of County Road H.