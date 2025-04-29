Expand / Collapse search

Tornadoes confirmed near Faribault, Eau Claire (Wis.) during Monday storms

Updated  April 29, 2025 3:44pm CDT
    • Survey crews confirmed a tornado touched down near Faribault during storms on Monday.
    • The tornado has been rated as an EF-1.
    • More tornadoes could be confirmed as survey work continues.

FARIBAULT, Minn. (FOX 9) - The National Weather Service reports it has confirmed a tornado touched down east of Faribault during severe storms that hit Minnesota on Monday.

The National Weather Service says they estimate a damage rating of EF-1 for the tornado that touched down between Faribault and Kenyon on Monday evening.

Crews are still assessing the damage.

FOX 9 crews visited a farm site in that area on Monday evening and a barn that had collapsed and damage to a silo.

4 Tornadoes confirmed in Eau Claire County (Wis.)

The National Weather Service on Tuesday confirmed four tornadoes impacted southern Eau Claire County in Wisconsin:

  • An EF-1 tornado touched down down northeast of Mondovi in Buffalo County that briefly crossed into Eau Claire County before lifting.
  • A second EF-1 briefly touched down south of Allen and west of Foster.
  • A brief EF-0 touched down near Hale Corner.
  • A final EF-1 crossed US-12 between Augusta and Fairchild, lifting just before the county line with Clark County.

The National Weather Service Twin Cities says more information will be available once damage assessments are finalized.

