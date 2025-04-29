Tornadoes confirmed near Faribault, Eau Claire (Wis.) during Monday storms
FARIBAULT, Minn. (FOX 9) - The National Weather Service reports it has confirmed a tornado touched down east of Faribault during severe storms that hit Minnesota on Monday.
Tornado confirmed
What we know:
The National Weather Service says they estimate a damage rating of EF-1 for the tornado that touched down between Faribault and Kenyon on Monday evening.
Crews are still assessing the damage.
FOX 9 crews visited a farm site in that area on Monday evening and a barn that had collapsed and damage to a silo.
4 Tornadoes confirmed in Eau Claire County (Wis.)
What they're saying:
The National Weather Service on Tuesday confirmed four tornadoes impacted southern Eau Claire County in Wisconsin:
- An EF-1 tornado touched down down northeast of Mondovi in Buffalo County that briefly crossed into Eau Claire County before lifting.
- A second EF-1 briefly touched down south of Allen and west of Foster.
- A brief EF-0 touched down near Hale Corner.
- A final EF-1 crossed US-12 between Augusta and Fairchild, lifting just before the county line with Clark County.
What we don't know:
The National Weather Service Twin Cities says more information will be available once damage assessments are finalized.
The Source: The National Weather Service Twin Cities provided a storm damage update on Tuesday via social media.