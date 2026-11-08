MN weather: Mild Sunday ahead of warmer start to the week

The Brief Minnesota is in for a mild and mostly sunny Sunday, with even warmer temperatures expected Monday. Temperatures will reach the lower 50s across much of southern Minnesota on Sunday. Temperatures could climb into the 60s across southern Minnesota on Monday.



Minnesota is in for a mild and mostly sunny end to the weekend, with temperatures expected to warm up slightly for the start of the workweek,

Sunday weather forecast

What we know:

A mild and mostly sunny Sunday is ahead for Minnesota, with highs in the 40s up north and lower 50s farther south.

The Twin Cities will reach around 54 degrees, above the average high in the mid-40s.

Overnight, temperatures will fall mainly into the 30s outside the Twin Cities. Twin Cities suburbs may only dip close to 40 degrees.

Image 1 of 3 ▼ Sunday's high temps

Week ahead

What's next:

Monday is looking to be the warmest day of the forecast, with a high of 62 degrees in the Twin Cities. Morning clouds will start to break up, leading to plenty of sunshine by the afternoon. Highs will range from the lower 50s up north to the 60s farther south.

Tuesday will be another mild day, with highs in the mid-50s, before temperatures dip into the upper 40s for most on Wednesday.

The coolest stretch of the forecast arrives Thursday and Friday, with colder mornings and daytime highs likely just shy of average.