Minneapolis Fire rescues father and son from ravine near Minnehaha Falls

The Brief On Saturday evening in Minneapolis, crews responded to two people stranded 75 to 100 feet below a trail near 48th Street and Minnehaha Avenue south of Minnehaha Falls. The Minneapolis Fire Department said the pair were a father and son who got stuck on a slippery rock ledge while hiking. Firefighters used a rope rescue system to raise them out one at a time, and the department said no injuries were reported.



Firefighters rescued a father and son after they became trapped on a steep cliff side south of Minnehaha Falls.

How the hikers became stranded near the falls

According to the Minneapolis Fire Department, crews were called at 5:20 p.m. to the area of 48th Street and Minnehaha Avenue, south of Minnehaha Falls, for two people stranded below the trail.

Local perspective:

The Minneapolis Fire Department said the two people were a father and son who had been hiking when they ended up on a slippery rock ledge.

The department said they could not safely climb up or down the cliff face.

Timeline:

According to the department, the father and son were about 75 to 100 feet below the trail on a steep rock cliff when crews got the call.

Firefighters found them in the ravine after arriving at the scene, officials said.

How the technical rescue unfolded in the ravine

The Minneapolis Fire Department said its Technical Rescue Team set up a rope rescue system and used specialized technical rescue equipment to reach the hikers safely.

According to the department, firefighters descended into the ravine and secured each person in a rescue harness.

Crews then raised the father and son to the top of the ravine one at a time and got them onto stable ground, officials said.

What we don't know:

The Minneapolis Fire Department did not say how the father and son first reached the ledge or how long they were stranded before crews arrived.

The department said the rescue ended safely, and no injuries were reported.