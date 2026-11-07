Minneapolis stolen car stop: 17-year-old detained

The Brief At about 9:20 p.m., Hennepin County deputies found an occupied stolen vehicle near Dowling Avenue North and Penn Avenue North in Minneapolis. The vehicle drove away before deputies used stop sticks and brought it to a stop, according to the Hennepin County Sheriff’s Office. A teenager was taken to the Hennepin County Juvenile Detention Center and a 12-year-old was released to a parent, officials said.



Two young people were taken into custody after deputies say a stolen vehicle drove away and its occupants ran.

Deputies track stolen vehicle in Minneapolis

What we know:

At about 9:20 p.m., deputies found an occupied stolen vehicle near Dowling Avenue North and Penn Avenue North in Minneapolis, according to the Hennepin County Sheriff’s Office.

The vehicle drove away from deputies, the sheriff’s office said. Deputies later found it again and used stop sticks to bring it to a stop.

After the vehicle stopped, the people inside ran on foot, according to the sheriff’s office. Deputies set up a perimeter and searched for the suspects.

2 young people taken into custody

Deputies found two people during the search and took them into custody, according to the sheriff’s office.

What's next:

Officials said a 17-year-old was taken to the Hennepin County Juvenile Detention Center. A 12-year-old was released to a parent.

What we don't know:

The information released did not include additional details about the two people taken into custody.