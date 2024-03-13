Minnesota weather: Another warm but cloudier day Wednesday, cooling starts Thursday

Minnesota's stretch of warm, spring-like weather is coming to an end after Wednesday, as it gets cooler for the weekend.

Wednesday's warmth comes with some clouds, but there will still be bright spots. The high temperature will be around 64 degrees.

The cooling trend begins on Thursday, with a high of around 54 degrees and patchy sun in the Twin Cities. Some areas along the Interstate 90 corridor in southern Minnesota could see a bit of rain on Thursday morning, but it won't be widespread.

A northeast flow will kick in and hang around as we get into the day on Friday, with a high of 52 degrees in the forecast. There will be some passing clouds, but overall it'll be brighter.

Looking ahead to the weekend, highs in the upper 40s are expected on Saturday with passing clouds. For St. Patrick's Day on Sunday, a high of around 38 degrees is in the forecast.

Here's the seven-day forecast: