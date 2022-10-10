Minnesota weather: Warm through Tuesday, then it gets chilly

Monday will be warm and Tuesday even warmer ahead of cooler temperatures later this week.

The high on Monday will top out around 70 degrees with plenty of sunshine in the Twin Cities. Overnight lows will dip into the 50s ahead of a warm front that will push temperatures up to around 80 degrees on Tuesday. Gusty winds are also expected.

A cold front will then move in, with isolated storms possible later on Tuesday. Some of the storms could become strong. The cold front will open the door to much cooler weather for the remainder of the week.

Looking ahead to Wednesday, the high will be 59 degrees with stray drips and a breeze. Thursday will be blustery with a high of 48 degrees and Friday will be cool with a high of 52 degrees.

The weekend will feature highs around 54 degrees on Saturday with passing clouds. Sunday will see a high of 45 degrees.

The average high this time of year is about 61 degrees.