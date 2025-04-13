Minnesota weather: Another warm day with spotty showers

The Brief Sunday is starting out gloomy with spots of sunshine. Scattered showers are expected to roll in throughout the day. The rest of the work week will stay active with a break of mild sunshine mid-week.



Spring warmth brought in a 70-degree day to our Saturday, and that warmth could be seen again for our Sunday with some extra cloud cover in store.

Sunday forecast

FOX 9 weather forecast. (FOX 9)

Local perspective:

Winds are not expected to play a big part in today's weather, other than staying southerly to keep the warmth.

There will be breaks of sunshine around today, but overcast pockets will be more likely throughout the day with the chance of a few showers and even a possible rumble of thunder.

A cold front will pass through overnight, kicking out the 70-degree warmth and bringing temperatures back below normal.

This front will bring a cold and gusty west-northwesterly wind throughout Monday and could continue to squeeze out a few spotty showers.

Looking ahead

FOX 9 weather forecast. (FOX 9)

What's next:

The rest of the work week will stay active as we break back into mild sunshine through mid-week.

It won't be long before we are back under the chance for rain showers.