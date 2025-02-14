Minnesota weather: Valentine's Day snowfall starting this afternoon, evening

The Brief Valentine's Day will come to a messy end with snowfall expected this afternoon and evening. A winter weather advisory will be in place starting this afternoon and into Saturday morning. Another dash of light snow is possible Saturday night, with cold temperatures to follow.



Valentine's Day is off to a quiet start, but evening plans could be disrupted by snowfall later in the evening.

When is the snow coming?

FOX 9 weather forecast. (FOX 9)

Timeline:

The forecast shows that snow will develop across central Minnesota and parts of eastern Minnesota between 2 p.m. and 5 p.m.

Light to moderate snow will scoot through for a few hours, and will last through the evening commute before tapering late this evening.

Flurries and light snow will linger in the Twin Cities until the midnight hours with accumulating snow hanging on in parts of Wisconsin & southeastern Minnesota overnight.

Many areas along the Interstate 35 corridor are likely to wind up with 2 or 3 inches, with pockets of slightly more or less.

Areas in central and western Minnesota will see the lightest totals with up to 2 inches possible.

The most snow can be expected across Wisconsin and southeastern Minnesota with 3 to 5 inches fairly common, but upwards of 6 inches could fall in some pockets from Rochester to La Crosse and points eastward.

Weekend forecast

FOX 9 weather forecast. (FOX 9)

What's next:

Most of Saturday will be cloudy, but quiet and relatively mild.

Temperatures will likely be in the 20s and winds will turn out of the northwest.

Another dash of light snow is looking more likely Saturday night with an inch or so of fluff possible.

Things will get much colder by Sunday as arctic air moves back into the state and will hang around for most of next week.