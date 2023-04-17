Minnesota weather: Tornado sirens will sound on Thursday

article

The outdoor warning sirens will sound across Minnesota and Wisconsin on Thursday, April 20, for a statewide tornado drill as part of severe weather awareness week.

On Thursday, counties will activate the outdoor warning sirens at 1:45 p.m. for schools in businesses to practice what to do if a tornado or severe storm is imminent. And then again at 6:45 p.m. for families. A wireless emergency test will occur at 1 p.m. as well.

This is outside of the typical tests done on the first Wednesday of every month at 1 p.m.

If there is a severe weather threat on Thursday, the drills will be canceled.

These outdoor warning sirens, which are typically activated by county, typically sound when the National Weather Service issues a tornado warning and/or there are reports of sustained, dangerous straight-line winds.

Siren safety tips

Hennepin County provided some siren safety tips: