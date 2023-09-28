Minnesota weather: Summer temperatures linger

Clouds linger on Thursday as the low pressure that's been hanging around slowly moves to the east. A warm front will move through the state that will bring warm summer like temperatures for the weekend.

Expect these summer temperatures for at least a few days, as the warm front moves north. Clouds will continue to linger today, but will slowly dissipate later this afternoon, with temperatures in the lower seventies. Temperatures will be in the low sixties tonight with a few thunderstorms in western Minnesota.

Going into Friday western Minnesota should expect some thunderstorms. Friday evening through Saturday morning the Twin Cities metro can expect some scattered thunderstorms. Friday's high temperatures will be in the high seventies close to 80, which will lead into a warm weekend.