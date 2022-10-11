Minnesota weather: Storms possible Tuesday, then it gets chilly

Tuesday will be warm, with highs in the 80s, ahead of a cold front that could bring scattered thunderstorms in the evening.

The high on Tuesday is about 20 degrees above average for this time of year (the record high is 85 degrees for this date). But after the dinner hours, a cold front will slam into us, bringing scattered thunderstorm possibilities from about 7 p.m. to midnight. The storms could bring hail.

On the back side of the storms comes some chillier air, with temperatures in the 40s and 50s expected Wednesday morning. The high on Wednesday will be 59 degrees in the Twin Cities, with widespread 50s across much of Minnesota.

It'll be even cooler on Thursday, with highs in the 40s and downright blustery. Friday will be cool, with a high of 50 degrees.

Looking ahead to the weekend, it'll be chilly. The high on Saturday will be around 52 degrees and sunny. Sunday's high will be around 48 degrees.