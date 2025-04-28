MN weather: Morning rumbles help set stage for much stronger/severe afternoon storms

The Brief This is a two-part event; strong storms Monday morning could produce hail. Severe storms Monday afternoon/evening could produce tornadoes, large hail, damaging winds and frequent lightning. A moderate risk of severe weather is in place for the Twin Cities and much of southeast Minnesota. Of note: The moderate risk is valid for afternoon/evening storm possibilities. The first round of storms is expected Monday morning from 7 a.m. to 10 a.m., followed by a break into the afternoon before storms redevelop as early as 2 p.m., with the strongest of the storms expected in the evening hours.



There are two waves of storms expected on Monday, with a moderate (level 4 of 5) risk of severe weather in the afternoon and evening, including the possibility of hail, damaging winds and tornadoes.

Moderate risk of severe storms on Monday

What to expect:

There is a chance of severe weather for areas of the Twin Cities and most of central and southern Minnesota into west central and southwestern Wisconsin on Monday.

Portions of the state, including the metro, are at a level 4 (of 5) moderate risk for severe weather. An area of widespread severe weather with several tornadoes, large hail, damaging winds and frequent lightning is likely during the afternoon or early evening.

Timeline of possible severe storms

Timeline:

Monday’s storms are a two-round event, with the first wave expected in the morning, followed by a break from mid-morning into the early afternoon, and a second wave quickly developing after 2 p.m. and lasting into the evening. Here's a timeline of what to expect.

First-round: The first round of storms will likely roll through the metro area between 7a.m. and 10 a.m. These morning storms will likely not be severe, but could produce some small hail.

Midday break: There will be a break into the early afternoon, allowing the atmosphere to regroup and destabilize the second wave. Temperatures will warm into the mid-70s with dewpoints in the 60s.

Second-round: The greatest threat of severe storms is in the late afternoon/early evening. All severe modes are possible, including large hail, damaging winds and tornadoes. The storms will likely move out of the metro by sunset on Monday.

The tornado threat is dependent on the structure of storms and some degree of sunshine on Monday afternoon:

If discrete supercells are able to form ahead and away from the main squall line, then we can expect strong and intense tornadoes.

If the storms quickly become linear, then we can expect weaker, short-lived tornadoes and straight-line winds to be embedded.

How to prepare for severe storms

What you can do:

This is a rare severe storm set up for Minnesota. Please take the time to ensure you can receive storm warnings on your person no matter where you are on Monday.

READ MORE: City of Minneapolis urges residents to be prepared for severe storms

Develop a severe weather safety plan. Make sure you have ways to receive warnings and updates. Review your safe places for shelter – whether you’re at home, at school, or in a public place. Have a communication plan with family and friends.

You can get real-time weather alerts about where you live and forecast updates on the FOX 9 Weather app. Click here to download it.