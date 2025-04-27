City of Minneapolis urges residents to be prepared for severe storms

The Brief The City of Minneapolis is urging residents to be ready for the potential for severe weather on Monday. The Twin Cities and much of southern Minnesota are under a moderate risk of severe weather. The severe weather is expected to come in two waves.



The City of Minneapolis is warning residents as the potential of severe storms looms on Monday.

Minneapolis warning

What you can do:

The City of Minneapolis sent out a warning on Sunday, asking residents to prepare for the potential of severe storms.

The warning includes a list of reminders, including:

Make sure you can receive severe weather alerts. You can download the FOX 9 Weather app to get live storm alerts and track any severe weather. You can also sign up for alerts from the city here

Be ready to shelter, if needed, in a basement or interior room on the lowest level of your home.

Secure outdoor furniture and décor in preparation for strong winds.

Clear leaves and debris from in front of catch basins to ensure water can get to the drain.

Prepare for potential power outages by charging devices and having a flashlight on hand.

Potential for severe storms

What we know:

There is a moderate risk of severe weather for the Twin Cities and much of central and southern Minnesota on Monday.

The severe weather is expected to come in two waves.

First round:

The first round of storms will hit the metro area around 5 a.m. Monday, bringing with it the potential for large hail.

We will catch a break by early afternoon. This will allow our atmosphere to regroup and destabilize for the second wave.

Second round:

The greatest threat of severe storms is in the late afternoon/early evening.

All severe modes are possible: large hail, damaging winds, and tornadoes.

The tornado threat is very dependent on the structure of storms. Click here to read our full forecast.