City of Minneapolis urges residents to be prepared for severe storms
MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - The City of Minneapolis is warning residents as the potential of severe storms looms on Monday.
Minneapolis warning
What you can do:
The City of Minneapolis sent out a warning on Sunday, asking residents to prepare for the potential of severe storms.
The warning includes a list of reminders, including:
- Make sure you can receive severe weather alerts. You can download the FOX 9 Weather app to get live storm alerts and track any severe weather. You can also sign up for alerts from the city here.
- Be ready to shelter, if needed, in a basement or interior room on the lowest level of your home.
- Secure outdoor furniture and décor in preparation for strong winds.
- Clear leaves and debris from in front of catch basins to ensure water can get to the drain.
- Prepare for potential power outages by charging devices and having a flashlight on hand.
FOX 9 weather forecast. (FOX 9)
Potential for severe storms
What we know:
There is a moderate risk of severe weather for the Twin Cities and much of central and southern Minnesota on Monday.
The severe weather is expected to come in two waves.
First round:
The first round of storms will hit the metro area around 5 a.m. Monday, bringing with it the potential for large hail.
We will catch a break by early afternoon. This will allow our atmosphere to regroup and destabilize for the second wave.
Second round:
The greatest threat of severe storms is in the late afternoon/early evening.
All severe modes are possible: large hail, damaging winds, and tornadoes.
The tornado threat is very dependent on the structure of storms. Click here to read our full forecast.