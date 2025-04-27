Expand / Collapse search

City of Minneapolis urges residents to be prepared for severe storms

Published  April 27, 2025 3:11pm CDT
MN weather: Wet & cloudy Sunday, severe storms on Monday

Cloudy skies will remain throughout Sunday after the morning rain wraps up. Severe storms are expected on Monday. FOX 9 meteorologist Jennifer McDermod has the full forecast.

    • The City of Minneapolis is urging residents to be ready for the potential for severe weather on Monday.
    • The Twin Cities and much of southern Minnesota are under a moderate risk of severe weather.
    • The severe weather is expected to come in two waves.

MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - The City of Minneapolis is warning residents as the potential of severe storms looms on Monday.

Minneapolis warning

What you can do:

The City of Minneapolis sent out a warning on Sunday, asking residents to prepare for the potential of severe storms.

The warning includes a list of reminders, including:

  • Make sure you can receive severe weather alerts. You can download the FOX 9 Weather app to get live storm alerts and track any severe weather. You can also sign up for alerts from the city here.
  • Be ready to shelter, if needed, in a basement or interior room on the lowest level of your home.
  • Secure outdoor furniture and décor in preparation for strong winds.
  • Clear leaves and debris from in front of catch basins to ensure water can get to the drain.
  • Prepare for potential power outages by charging devices and having a flashlight on hand.

Potential for severe storms

What we know:

There is a moderate risk of severe weather for the Twin Cities and much of central and southern Minnesota on Monday.

The severe weather is expected to come in two waves.

First round:

The first round of storms will hit the metro area around 5 a.m. Monday, bringing with it the potential for large hail.

We will catch a break by early afternoon. This will allow our atmosphere to regroup and destabilize for the second wave.

Second round:

The greatest threat of severe storms is in the late afternoon/early evening. 

All severe modes are possible: large hail, damaging winds, and tornadoes. 

The tornado threat is very dependent on the structure of storms. Click here to read our full forecast.

