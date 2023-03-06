Minnesota weather: Sloppy, slushy morning commute

Overnight snow has led to a sloppy "slushfest" for the Monday morning commute across the Twin Cities metro, FOX 9's Keith Marler says.

The sloppy weather is leading to some problems on the roadways and sidewalks Monday morning. Statewide, from 9:30 p.m. Sunday to 7:30 a.m. Monday, the Minnesota State Patrol reported 91 crashes (six with injuries, none serious or fatal), as well as 148 vehicle spinouts/vehicles going off the road and two jackknifed semi-trucks.

The snowy drizzle will fade away by lunchtime, then it'll be mostly cloudy with a high of around 38 degrees. It'll dip back into the 20s overnight.

