Minnesota weather: Saturday’s snow totals, top wind gusts

article

The Brief After record-high temperatures on Friday, parts of Minnesota got snow on Saturday. Park Rapids got 6 inches of fresh show. Long Prairie got 5.4. The snow clears Saturday night, making for a chilly Sunday.



After record-high temperatures in Minnesota on Friday, parts of the state got snow on Saturday.

In a wild 24 hours, conditions changed quickly in western and northwestern Minnesota from highs in the 70s to blizzard conditions in some areas. Strong wins also made travel difficult outside the Twin Cities metro.

Snow totals

By the numbers:

Here’s a look at where the snow hit hardest Friday night and Saturday. Park Rapids was the biggest winner with six inches:

Park Rapids – 6

Long Prairie – 5.4

Wadena – 5

Osage – 5

Bemidji – 4.5

Clearbrook – 3.9

Baxter – 2

Wind gusts

By the numbers:

While it snowed in western Minnesota, the Twin Cities dealt mostly strong winds and rain. The strongest wind gust was 60 miles per hour in the western Minnesota town of Odessa. Here's a look at other top wind gusts:

Odessa – 60

Benson – 59

St. James – 59

Kent 58

Redwood Falls – 58

Bird Island – 56

Alexandria - 53

Power outage in Anoka County

What we know:

Officials with Connexus Energy say at one point on Saturday, more than 10,000 people were without power in the north Twin Cities metro. The outages were mostly in Blaine and Coon Rapids, likely due to strong winds. By 4 p.m. Saturday, the number of outages fell under 2,000.

Start of a new week

What's next:

Behind this wild ride of Saturday’s weather, Sunday will end up being chilly and sunny.

Temperatures will stay in the 30s with a brisk morning breeze.

Temperatures will get a hefty boost on Monday with a few areas topping off over 60 degrees.

A possible quick moving wave to bring a chance of rain/snow/mix late Tuesday night into Wednesday.

Temperatures will trend a little cooler Wednesday as that system slides through.