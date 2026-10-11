Minnesota weather: Record warmth hangs on Sunday before cooler temperatures return

The Brief Sunday is shaping up to be another record-warm day in the Twin Cities, with a forecast high of 87 degrees. Monday looks partly sunny with more clouds and a small chance of a stray shower late in the day for central Minnesota and the Twin Cities. Temperatures trend cooler from Tuesday through Saturday, with highs near average midweek and readings in the 50s possible by Friday and Saturday.



Minnesota’s record warmth is hanging on a little longer before a cooler stretch settles in.

Sunday forecast

Local perspective:

The current record high temperature is 85 degrees, and that record is expected to be broken today when temperatures reach 87 degrees.

Sunday will still be breezy, with gusts in the teens and possibly the 20 mph range, but not as strong as Saturday.

The south breeze helped push temperatures well above normal on Saturday, and that warmth is expected to stick around today.

High clouds are expected to move in during the afternoon, with skies turning cloudier Sunday night as a front slowly approaches from the northwest.

Extended forecast

What's next:

Clouds increase from northwestern Minnesota into Monday, and hat same front will start to bring temperatures down across the state.

Monday’s forecast calls for a mix of clouds and sun, with showers first moving into northwestern Minnesota.

A few showers could reach central Minnesota and the Twin Cities later on Monday, but it does not look like much and outdoor plans should still be fine.