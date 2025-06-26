Minnesota weather: Rain totals for Wednesday & Thursday

article

The Brief Minnesota has experienced heavy rain and flash flooding over the last two days. In the Twin Cities metro, Roseville got 4.87 inches of rain. Minneapolis got 4.12 inches. Minnetonka got 3.78 inches. Outside the metro, Red Wing got 3.08 inches of rain. Rochester got 2.51 inches.



We’ve had an eventful two days of heavy rain and severe weather with storm damage from tornadoes in southern Minnesota, and heavy rain causing flash flooding in the Twin Cities metro.

How much rain fell in the Twin Cities?

What we know:

Here’s a look at how much rain fell across the Twin Cities Wednesday and Thursday. Roseville looks like the winner at 4.87 inches over the last two days. Minneapolis got 4.12 inches.

Roseville – 4.87"

Minneapolis – 4.12"

Robbinsdale – 3.46"

Mound – 3.11"

Waconia – 3.23"

Woodbury – 3.49"

Stillwater – 3.48"

Hugo – 3.02"

North St. Paul – 3.07"

Minnetonka – 3.78"

How about outside the Twin Cities?

How much rain fell:

In addition to tornadoes and strong winds, southeastern Minnesota also got heavy rain. Here’s a look at rain totals outside the metro for Wednesday and Thursday.

Red Wing – 3.08"

Rochester – 2.51"

Faribault – 1.71"

Mankato – 1.67"

St. Cloud – 2.28"

Willmar – 2.06"

Marshall – 2.25"

1:30 p.m. — tornado spotted near Albert Lea

Reported tornado:

The National Weather Service received the report of a tornado spotted by a weather observer east of Albert Lea between the city and Hayward, Minn. The tornado was moving northeast.

A tornado warning was issued for the storm but has since expired. The NWS received a report of potential damage from the storm in the area of the Rainbow Terrace Mobile Home Park on the south side of the city. The reported damage included trees and power lines down.