Minnesota weather: Pleasant Saturday with storms again Sunday

Saturday is expected to warm up nicely with plenty of sunshine and light winds in the afternoon. High temperatures are expected to peak in the mid to upper 70s.

Saturday’s weather is currently staying clear and quiet, but things will likely start to change heading into Sunday.

The forecast shows the breeze will pick up out of the southeast Sunday with gusts in the upper teens to lower 20s.

Scattered thunderstorms will be possible across southern Minnesota in the morning to midday with a break toward the afternoon and evening.

More thunderstorms could slide into western Minnesota toward sundown with stormy weather looking likely for Sunday night.

Monday has a chance for morning showers and storms before the rest of the day will likely dry out.

Here's a look at the seven-day forecast: